Laramie, Wyo. – Texas Tech forced overtime but came up short in a 35-33 double-overtime loss to Wyoming Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

The No. 24 Red Raiders couldn’t convert its two-point conversion after a Jerand Bradley touchdown, and the Cowboys took advantage. Andrew Peasley connected with J. Michael Gyllenborg on a fourth down pass to tie the game, and then Sam Scott scored the two-point conversion for the win.

The Red Raiders have not won a season opener outside of Texas since 1966 against Kansas.

Texas Tech jumped in front 14-0 in the first quarter after just eight plays. Tyler Shough connected with Myles Price on a 33-yard touchdown for the first score, then on the second play of the second drive Jayden York was on the receiving end of a 19-yard score.

The second touchdown came after the defense forced a fumble that was recovered transfer Steven Linton.

Jacob Rodriguez forced a second Cowboys fumble later in the first quarter, but would exit the game with an injury after the play.

The turnover would lead to a 54-yard Gino Garcia field goal to give the Red Raiders a 17-0 lead.

Wyoming responded with a nine-play drive capped by a 56-yard field goal to start the second quarter to make it 17-3.

On Texas Tech’s next possession, Shough threw his first interception of the season, and the Cowboys would capitalize. Aided by a pair of Red Raider penalties, Andrew Peasley finished a five-play drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to fullback Caleb Driskill to make it 17-10.

The Red Raiders had an opportunity to put points on the scoreboard, but Garcia’s 49-yard attempted sailed wide right as time expired in the second quarter.

After a three and out to start the second half by Texas Tech, Wyoming ate up 7:21 off the clock and marched 76 yards on 13 plays to tie the game. Sam Scott took a handoff and ran 16yards up the middle to even that score at 17-17.

Texas Tech would convert a fourth down to keep a drive alive but came up empty when Garcia’s 40-yard field goal attempt went off a teammate’s helmet and fell to the ground short of the uprights.

John Hoyland would nail his 31-yard attempt to give the Cowboys a 20-17 lead with 8:58 remaining in regulation.

Garcia would miss his third field goal of the night on the ensuing drive. The 50-yard attempt would hit the right upright and bounce back onto the field with 5:06 remaining.

Garcia’s 27-yard attempt with :45 remaining would split the uprights to tied the game at 20-20 and force overtime.

Wyoming scored first in overtime on a five-yard Andrew Peasley touchdown run, but the Red Raiders answered with a Tahj Brooks run to force a second extra frame.

The Red Raiders host No. 15 Oregon (1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.