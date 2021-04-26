Texas Tech football hires former running back Sammy Morris to staff

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech football hired former Red Raider running back Sammy Morris to be its assistant director of player support development, the team announced Monday.

“It’s an honor to welcome back a Red Raider great to our staff,” Head Coach Matt Wells said. “Our student-athletes will greatly benefit from Sammy Morris, his experience and his presence in our program each and every day. He will be a tremendous resource for newcomers entering this program as well as to those whose careers have ended and are looking to continue their careers professionally.”

According to a Texas Tech press release, Morris will serve as TTU’s liaison to NFL scouts and team personnel. He will also advise freshmen and transfers entering the program and act as a life coach for the players on the team.

Morris played for the Red Raiders in 1996 and 1999, accumulating 788 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns.

He went on to have a 12-year NFL career, playing for the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.

After his playing days, Morris worked as an assistant coach at Attleboro High School (Mass.) and as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Patriots.