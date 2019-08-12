Texas Tech Football holds first scrimmage of the fall season

The Texas Tech Football team had its first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday, as the Red Raiders inch closer and closer to their regular season opener.

Matt Wells was happy with how the scrimmage went as a whole, saying “It was a good give and take. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be fairly one-sided, as the defense won the past couple of days. The offense did a really nice job in the red zone, both two minute drills ended in a fourth down stop and a pick by the defense so excellent stuff there.”

He also got quite the surprise afterwards, as the team barraged him with water balloons for his birthday.

Tech had an off day on Sunday. Wells and company will be back in action at practice on Monday.