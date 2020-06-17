Texas Tech football lands Alabama transfer Chadarius Townsend

Alabama wide receiver Chadarius Townsend (12) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech landed an offensive weapon from the transfer portal on Tuesday, as former Alabama wide receiver Chadarius Townsend announced that he will be a Red Raider.

Townsend did not see much of the field on offense for the Crimson Tide, logging just eight carries for 22 yards — and no receptions — in 2019. Townsend was at Alabama for three years, redshirting in 2017 and mostly playing special teams in 2018 and 2019.

In Tuscaloosa, Townsend worked with the running backs and wide receivers. Texas Tech lost running backs Armand Shyne and Ta’Zhawn Henry in the offseason, so Townsend figures to play that position in Lubbock.

Townsend is a graduate transfer, meaning he will be able to play for the Red Raiders immediately.