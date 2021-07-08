Texas Tech football ranked No. 9 in preseason poll of Big 12 Conference

Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi gets a pass off under pressure from Oklahoma defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech football was ranked 9th best according to a poll based on the votes of media representatives. Ninth best in the country? No. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 9 out of 10 teams in the Big 12.

Oklahoma was the first choice in the poll for the sixth straight year.

“OU garnered 35 of 39 first-place votes and tallied 386 total points,” the Big 12 said. Texas Tech, by comparison, had 103 points. So, it will be all the sweeter for Red Raider fans when Texas Tech wins the conference, right?

The full statement from the Big 12 is copied below.

Sooners Picked First in Football Preseason Poll for Sixth Straight Year

Oklahoma is the choice for the sixth straight year to win the Conference title in the Big 12 Football Preseason Poll, voted on by media representatives.

This year marks the ninth since 2011 in which the Sooners topped the preseason rankings. They have captured a Big 12-record 14 league titles, including the last six.

OU garnered 35 of 39 first-place votes and tallied 386 total points. Iowa State, last year’s Big 12 runner-up, received the other four first-place nods and finished with 351 points. Texas, Oklahoma State and TCU rounded out the top five. West Virginia was chosen sixth followed by Kansas State, Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas. The top-two finishers in the league standings will compete in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game to determine the 2021 Conference title. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 4 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Big 12 Football Media Days, Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be conducted next Wednesday and Thursday, July 14-15. Coverage from both days will be provided on ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT. For additional information, follow Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s official social media platforms.

2021 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll