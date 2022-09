The Masked Rider leads Texas Tech onto the field against Houston.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has the attention of some Associated Press voters after Saturday’s 33-30 double overtime win over then No. 25 Houston.

The Red Raiders received 17 points in the AP poll heading into their first road game of the season against N.C. State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Wolfpack moved up two spots to No. 16 after a 55-3 win over Georgia Southern.

Texas Tech’s non-conference finale will be televised on ESPN2.