Texas Tech football scrimmages in spring game Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech football team took Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday afternoon for the its spring football game, giving fans the chance to see some new faces on the team and returning players who flashed improved skillsets.

The scrimmage consisted of two quarters of 11-on-11 intra-squad scrimmaging, followed by position-specific drills after a halftime break.

Four Texas Tech quarterbacks — 2020 part-time starter Henry Colombi, Oregon transfer Tyler Shough and freshmen Donovan Smith and Behren Morton — got opportunities to lead drives.

Colombi and Smith each led touchdown drives, with Tahj Brooks punching in one-yard score to cap off Colombi’s drive and Smith hitting Jerand Bradley for a touchdown at the halftime buzzer.

Shough did not lead a touchdown drive, but he got the team into range for a Jonathan Garibay field goal.

Shough finished the scrimmage 8-for-15 passing for 105 yards. Texas Tech’s pass rush pushed him out of the pocket several times, forcing incompletions. His most impressive throw was a back-shoulder toss down the sideline to JJ Sparkman, who hauled it in for a 34-yard gain.

Sparkman also caught a 38-yard bomb down the sideline from Smith, giving him a team-high 72 receiving yards.

Smith trailed Shough in passing yards with 62 on 5-10 passing. Colombi completed three of eight passes for 59 yards, and Morton connected on two of three throws for seven yards.

The Red Raider defense made several plays as well. Defensive lineman LB Moore was active throughout the scrimmage, and made two tackles for loss. On the first play of the scrimmage defensive tackle Devin Drew forced a turnover, intercepting a lateral on a trick play.

After a quick halftime break, which featured Shough throwing a touchdown pass to men’s basketball coach Mark Adams, linebacker Riko Jeffers took over the microphone to commentate a series of drills.

Matt Wells said after the event that his main goal was to leave the spring game healthy, and the team did that. However, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma suffered a broken arm in practice Thursday, Wells said.

Related Story: Wide receiver Ezukanma suffers broken arm

The spring game was not televised, meaning only fans who showed up to Jones AT&T Stadium could watch. The fans who did attend got to see a revamped quarterback group, as well as solid performances from several others on the team.