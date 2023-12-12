LUBBOCK, Texas – Caleb Rogers, a senior offensive lineman for Texas Tech, has announced his decision to return for another season with the Red Raiders in 2024, according to a press release from Texas Tech.

With a career spanning four years, Rogers is set to make his 42nd start at the Radiant Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, the press release said. He’s been a consistent force on the offensive line, ranking second in career starts among current players and third overall in the team’s history, just behind defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings and fellow offensive lineman Cole Spencer.

“Caleb Rogers is easily among the most passionate players on our roster in his love and commitment to this university and football program,” said Coach Joey McGuire.

Rogers’ return offers flexibility to the coaching staff, having played both tackle positions and even practicing at center during his time with the Red Raiders, the press release said.

Hailing from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Rogers has been a key starter at right tackle throughout this season, contributing to an offense that produced one of the nation’s top rushers, Tahj Brooks, who also announced his return recently. The press release said Rogers has started in 41 consecutive games since his true freshman year in 2020.

Beyond his on-field achievements, Rogers graduated from Texas Tech on Monday, earning his degree in university studies in just 3 1/2 years.

The upcoming game between Texas Tech and Cal is scheduled for Saturday at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana, kicking off at 8:15 p.m.

You can catch the coverage nationally on ESPN and the Texas Tech Sports Network.