LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced the addition of 27 high school signees and two transfers to its 2023 early signing class on Wednesday.

The Red Raiders added eleven offensive players, 14 defensive players, and two athletes.

The class is ranked No. 23 by Rivals and 247Sports.

“This is one of the highest-ranked classes we’ve had at Texas Tech,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “This program will be built with guys up front, and we really met a lot of the needs on our roster like on the offensive and defensive lines today.”

Texas Tech added five offensive linemen, and five defensive linemen, including Quincy Ledet Jr., who spent last season at Louisiana-Monroe.

Lubbock Cooper’s offensive lineman Kaden Carr is among the signees who will enroll for the spring semester.

Carr was one of five area prospects to sign with the Red Raiders, including Post linebacker Isaiah Crawford, Coronado linebacker John Curry, Trinity Christian athlete Marcus Ramon-Edwards, and Abernathy defensive back Anthony White.

According to metrics provided by trackingfootball.com, Texas Tech led the nation with the most speed tag prospects with 10.

“We also wanted to bring in speed, and we did so with what I consider the fastest class in the country,” McGuire said. “It’s legit speed, and really good football players at that speed. As we develop them, they’ll play even faster with what they can do. We’re excited to get this class on campus.”

Defensive back CJ Baskerville joins the Red Raiders from San Diego State. He and Ledet Jr. will join eleven high school signees as early enrollees when classes resume in January.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)