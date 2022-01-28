LUBBOCK, Texas — The first spring football game of the Joey McGuire era will be April 23, Texas Tech announced Friday.

The Red Raiders will begin spring practices March 22 and will practice 14 times before the spring game. The practices will mostly be Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Texas Tech will host its Pro Day on March 31.

Read the full press release from Texas Tech athletics below:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire will host his first Spring Game leading the Red Raiders on April 23, the athletics department announced Friday as part of the Red Raiders’ full spring schedule.

The Red Raiders will officially kick off their first practice under McGuire on March 22, beginning a five-week stretch where Texas Tech will host three practices per week. All workouts will be in the afternoon, generally falling on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday each week with the lone exception being from April 11-15.

As part of McGuire’s commitment to making Texas Tech the unofficial home of the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA), all spring practices will be open to high school coaches and Red Raider football letterwinners. Texas Tech will announce fan opportunities around spring practices and the Spring Game in the coming weeks.

McGuire and his staff are allowed 15 spring practices by the NCAA to prepare for the 2022 season, which will feature seven home games inside Jones AT&T Stadium with trips by both Murray State and Houston during the non-conference slate and then Big 12 members Texas, Baylor, West Virginia, Kansas and Oklahoma.

TEXAS TECH SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Practice #1 – March 22

Practice #2 – March 24

Practice #3 – March 26

Practice #4 – March 29

Practice #5 – March 31

Texas Tech Pro Day – March 31

Practice #6 – April 2

Practice #7 – April 5

Practice #8 – April 7

Practice #9 – April 9

Practice #10 – April 11

Practice #11 – April 13

Practice #12 – April 15

Practice #13 – April 19

Practice #14 – April 21

Texas Tech Spring Game – April 23