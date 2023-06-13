LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas Tech Athletics announced that head coach Joey McGuire and his wife, Debbie, will host their second annual Women Behind the Brand football clinic on August 2.

The clinic will be inside the Sports Performance Center with check-ins starting at 5:30 p.m.

Texas Tech Athletics said the clinic drew in more than 400 people in its first year. According to TTU Athletics, the clinic is meant to “give female Red Raider fans an inside look into the inner workings of the football program.”

Admission to the clinic is $80, with proceeds benefiting OneVoiceHome.

Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. inside the Sports Performance Center followed by dinner provided by Las Brisas and Table 82. All participants will also receive complimentary drinks, a “Women Behind the Brand” t-shirt and gift bag by attending.

Registration will open Wednesday morning for all interested participants by visiting TexasTechFootballCamps.com.

TEXAS TECH “WOMEN BEHIND THE BRAND” CLINIC INFORMATION:

Where: Sports Performance Center

Time: Check-In begins at 5:30 p.m.

Date: Aug. 2

Admission: $80

Attire: Athletic attire/gym clothes

Parking: Free parking in C1 commuter lot immediately west of Jones AT&T Stadium

