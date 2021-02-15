Texas Tech game Tuesday against TCU postponed due to weather

Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar (15) passes the ball around Kansas State’s Selton Miguel (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 15 Texas Tech men’s basketball’s game home against TCU scheduled for Tuesday was postponed, the team announced Monday afternoon.

The postponement was the latest schedule change caused by the winter storm hitting Texas this week.

The Red Raiders were originally supposed to play on TCU Monday and Wednesday. Those games were pushed back to Tuesday and Thursday, and now the Tuesday game has been postponed.

As of Monday afternoon, the Red Raiders were still planning to head to Fort Worth for a game Thursday. Tuesday’s game would have been at United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech is in sixth place in the Big 12 standings at 6-5. TCU is two spots behind with a 4-6 record.