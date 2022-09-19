LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech junior linebacker Bryce Ramirez underwent a second successful surgery on his lower left leg earlier today.

He will remain in Raleigh for a few additional days with an expected return to Lubbock by the end of the week.

In response to the generous support regarding how to support Bryce, Texas Tech is providing Bryce and his family all expenses related to this injury, their time in Raleigh and travel as permitted by NCAA rules.

