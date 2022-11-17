LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s golf coach Greg Sands has signed signed a seven-year contract extension that was approved Thursday by the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents.

“I’m so humbled and honored to have the opportunity to have my contract extended,” Sands said. “The opportunity to continue to coach and recruit great young people to Texas Tech with the hope to mold and coach them in the game of golf and life is such a blessing and labor of love.”

Under the terms of the extension, Sands will remain Texas Tech’s head men’s golf coach through the 2029-30 season as part of a contract worth roughly $2.8 million. The raise in compensation will make Sands one of the highest-paid collegiate golf coaches in the country.

“Greg Sands is without question one of the premier college golf coaches in the country,” Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “Through his leadership, our golf program has continued to rank as one of the nation’s elite programs, rising to as high as No. 1 in the national rankings this fall. I firmly believe our golf program’s best days are still ahead of us thanks to Coach Sands’ continued leadership.”

Sands has led the Red Raiders to 19-consecutive NCAA Regional appearances during his tenure with 10 trips to the NCAA Championships. The Red Raiders have advanced to the match play portion of the NCAA Championships (top eight) three times under Sands, including this past May when Texas Tech narrowly fell in the quarterfinal round to Vanderbilt.

The Red Raiders are national-title contenders again this season after returning the bulk of their lineup from a year ago, namely the reigning Ben Hogan Award winner in senior Ludvig Aberg. Texas Tech is currently No. 3 in the Golfstat national rankings after a strong fall that saw the Red Raiders win the Inverness Intercollegiate, the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational and the Big 12 match play event.

Sands, who was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame in Dec. 2021, is the second-longest tenured head coach on campus as he has led the Red Raiders to 28 team titles and 30 individual tournament wins over two decades of success.

Texas Tech will look to add to those totals this spring as the Red Raiders resume their 2022-23 slate Feb. 8-10 at the Amer Ari Invitational hosted in Hawaii.

