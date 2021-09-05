Texas Tech golf places 4th in Carmel Cup

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

PEBBLE BEACH, California – Texas Tech senior Kyle Hogan shot 5-under-par in the final round of The Carmel Cup to finish tied for third individually at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The No. 9-ranked Red Raiders completed the tournament in fourth place at 4-under as a team on Sunday in the 54-hole, season-opening weekend.

Baard Skogen earned his first top-10 finish of his young career by shooting 3-under with a birdie on his finishing hole in the final round, while freshman Calum Scott finished at even-par and in 20th overall in his first tournament. Garrett Martin shot 2-under, 70 on Sunday to finish 1-over for the weekend while Ludvig Aberg finished at 3-over (T31) and Alejandro Pedryc shot 14-over (46).

Oklahoma State won the tournament at 18-under, edging Oklahoma which finished at 17-under following a final round of 11-under. Arkansas took third at 13-under with a final-round best of 17-under as a team. Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) and Trent Phillips (Georgia) tied at 10-under-par with McAllister winning the playoff. Hogan tied for third with Brian Stark (OSU) and Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira (Arkansas).

Hogan, who began last season by winning the Maridoe Collegiate, led the Red Raiders in the first tournament of this season by finishing with a final-round 67 (5-under) where he was at 7-under through 14 holes before a couple late bogeys. Hogan completed the tournament with a 69-75-69 – 211 scorecard for the top-three finish. A sophomore from Norway, Skogen shot 73-67-73 – 213 with 11 birdies and 36 pars through his 54 holes.

A junior from San Antonio, Martin would make three birdies on Sunday including on No. 18 to rise up to No. 24 on the leaderboard. Aberg, who is at No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, finished the first tournament of his junior season by shooting 72-73-74 (3-over) with 11 birdies to his name. Scott, who is the younger brother of Sandy Scott , finished his first tournament as a Red Raider with 36 pars and 11 birdies.

Texas Tech has three more fall tournaments on its schedule with the Maridoe Collegiate next up. The Red Raiders will head to Carrollton, Texas next weekend to play from Sept. 13-15 with coverage on the Golf Chanel. The team completes the fall with a trip to Arkansas to play in the Blessings Collegiate (Oct. 4-6) and then the Big 12 Match Play Tournament in Hockley, Texas from Oct. 11-13. TTU won the 2019 Big 12 Match Play Tournament.

