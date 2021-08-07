Texas Tech golfer Ludvig Aberg to compete in U.S. Amateur Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech golfer Ludvig Aberg is set to compete in the U.S. Amateur Championship Monday.

Aberg is currently ranked No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. It will be his second U.S. Amateur Championship appearance.

In June, he participated in the European Amateur Championship and finished as the runner-up.

There are 312 players in the U.S. Amateur Championship field. The championship match will be played August 15. The winner will earn an exemption to play in the 2022 U.S. Open, 2022 Open Championship and a likely invitation to play in the 2022 Masters Tournament.

Aberg is a rising junior at Texas Tech. He was an All-American last year and finished No. 8 individually at the NCAA Championship.