Texas Tech golfer Sofia Garcia to participate in Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Georgia — Texas Tech golfer Sofia Garcia accepted an invitation to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The tournament will take place from March 31-April 3 at Augusta National, home of The Masters Tournament, which begins two days after the Women’s Amateur ends.

Garcia is a junior at Texas Tech, according to the team’s online roster. She came to Texas Tech from Asuncion, Paraguay.

She also earned an invite to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2020, but the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

Garcia has led the Texas Tech team in scoring average in every season she’s been healthy since Spring 2017. She missed the Fall 2018 season with an injury.