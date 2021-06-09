Texas Tech, Gonzaga schedule game for next season

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Davide Moretti #25 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders drives against Josh Perkins #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 30, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech is set to play Gonzaga in the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the field of teams on Tuesday for the third annual Jerry Colangelo Classic. The event is a one-day quadruple-header which will also feature USC vs. Georgia Tech, Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco, and Northern Arizona vs. San Diego. The Bulldogs are coming off a trip to the 2021 NCAA Championship Final and are currently ranked at No. 1 in the ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25.

Ticket information, game times and additional television broadcast details and will be released at a later date. As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed. The Red Raiders and Gonzaga were scheduled to play each other in the same event last season before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to play in the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Jerry Colangelo Classic,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “Our program was looking forward to playing in the game last season and can’t wait to get to Phoenix and compete this year. Games like this are tremendous showcases for the college game and we are excited to be a part of it.”

The Red Raiders are 3-0 all-time against the Bulldogs with the most recent game coming in the 2019 NCAA Elite Eight where Tech earned a 75-69 win in Anaheim to advance to the program’s first Final Four. The programs played for the first time in the 2005 NCAA Tournament with Tech earning a 71-69 victory in Tucson, Arizona and then again at the Great Alaska Shootout in 2007 where the Red Raiders claimed a 73-63 decision.

Gonzaga went 31-1 last season and reached the NCAA National Championship Final where it fell 86-70 to Baylor. The Bulldogs won the West Coast Conference with a 15-0 record, had a 24-0 regular season and won the WCC Tournament with wins over Saint Mary’s and BYU. The run to the final Monday night of the basketball season came with NCAA Tournament wins over Norfolk State, Oklahoma, Creighton, South Cal and UCLA.

Along with the appearance in the Jerry Colangelo Classic, a matchup against Providence College on Dec. 1 has also been announced for the Red Raiders. Tech and the Friars will meet up in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Jerry Colangelo Classic is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game outside the museum walls. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to continue its relationship with Learfield IMG College for sponsorship representation of its portfolio of collegiate events and Position Sports in an event operations and media relations capacity.

