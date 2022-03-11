KANSAS CITY, Missouri – No. 3 Texas Tech squeaked past No. 7 Oklahoma 56-55 Friday to punch its ticket to the Big 12 Championship final.

Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves missed a free throw that would have tied the game with seven seconds remaining. Oklahoma grabbed the offensive rebound, but Umoja Gibson was called for traveling at the buzzer.

The Red Raiders will next play No. 1 Kansas for the conference title. The game will be at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Texas Tech held an 11-point, halftime lead behind a strong offensive showing, but they slumped in the second half, allowing the Sooners to come back into the game. The game was tied with 53.9 seconds left when Clarence Nadolny made a pair of free throws to give the Red Raiders the lead.

Early in the game, the Red Raiders played unselfish basketball and made smart passes to get good looks. They made 15-23 field goals in the first half, many of which came around the rim. Conversely, Oklahoma coughed up 11 first-half turnovers as Texas Tech led 37-26 at halftime.

In the second half, the offense dried up and Oklahoma climbed back into the game. After an Adonis Arms free throw with 14:47 remaining in the game made the score 44-33, the Red Raiders did not score again until a Davion Warren layup with 7:05 remaining. Warren’s shot snapped a 13-0 run that put the Sooners ahead.

TTU did not have one standout player on the offensive end. Warren and Kevin Obanor tied for the team’s lead in points with 11. Bryson Williams and Arms each scored nine.

The Sooners typically weaponize the 3-pointer, as they did in a win over Texas Tech in Norman earlier in the season, but Texas Tech held them to 5-19 from distance Friday. The Red Raiders made five 3-pointers in the first half, helping build the large lead.

Rebounding was a major factor in Oklahoma’s comeback. For the game, the Sooners pulled down 12 more rebounds than Texas Tech and snagged 14 offensive rebounds. No Red Raider managed more than six rebounds, while Oklahoma’s Tanner Groves totaled nine in 16 minutes.

Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson, who made eight 3-pointers in Oklahoma’s win over Texas Tech, added four more Friday. He, Jalen Hill and Jordan Goldwire carried Oklahoma’s offense, combining to account for 43 of their points.

Friday’s win was not nearly as dominant or impressive as Thursday’s against Iowa State, but sometimes, in the postseason, teams have to win when shots aren’t falling. Friday, Texas Tech proved it could do that.