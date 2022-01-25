Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms gets in 3 AM workout after Kansas loss

Texas Tech’s Adonis Arms (25) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms did not take much time to recover after the Red Raiders’ double-overtime loss to Kansas Monday.

In fact, he did not take any.

After the team returned to Lubbock early Tuesday morning. Arms went to the Womble Basketball Center for a 3:00 a.m. workout, according to a tweet by assistant coach Barrett Perry.

The tweet showed Arms shooting in Texas Tech’s practice facility with the caption “3am…Back from Kansas…Adonis back in the Lab #relentlessPursuit.” Arms also posted a photo to Instagram from the gym at 4:26 a.m.

Arms played 11 minutes in the double-overtime thriller, scoring four points and collecting a rebound.

He is in his first season for Texas Tech after playing at Mesa Community College, Northwest Nazarene University and Winthrop University.

The senior guard has appeared in all 20 of Texas Tech’s games this year and started eight. He is averaging 8.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.