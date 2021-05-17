Texas Tech guard Mac McClung confirms he will remain in NBA draft

Texas Tech’s Mac McClung (0) dribbles the ball down the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Sam Houston State, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, Big 12 newcomer of the year Mac McClung confirmed on his Twitter that he would forgo his remaining college eligibility and keep his name in the NBA draft.

McClung also told ESPN that he felt the timing was right for him to “go all in.”

“I looked at multiple factors and decided the best time for me to take this step was now. I feel the NBA game and spacing is suited for my play style and I can’t wait to start this chapter of my life. I’m very blessed to be able to chase my dreams,” he said.

McClung was previously named to the AP All-Big 12 First Team after a strong season where he averaged 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, according to ESPN. Furthermore, he helped lead Texas Tech to the NCAA Tournament where they fell to Arkansas in the round of 32.

“I can’t wait to show teams how much I’ve improved my playmaking ability and how hard I have been working on making the right reads in the pick and roll,” McClung said.