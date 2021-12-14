Texas Tech guard Mylik Wilson out with knee injury, Shannon expected back soon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Mylik Wilson will likely miss time with a knee injury, head coach Mark Adams said after the No. 25 Red Raiders’ win over Arkansas State Tuesday.

Wilson did not play in Tuesday’s game and played just five minutes in the team’s win over No. 13 Tennessee on December 7.

Wilson’s injury may require a scope surgery, Adams said. He said the team is still deciding what to do, but the surgery would keep him out two or three weeks. Regardless, Adams said the team will likely hold Wilson out of the next two games.

Adams did provide good news on Terrence Shannon Jr., who left the Arkansas State game with an injury. Adams said Shannon is dealing with back spasms, but is expected back in the next few days.

Shannon has dealt with the back spams previously, according to Adams. The first year head coach does not believe the injury will be serious but the team will assess Shannon daily.

Texas Tech has an important game looming — it plays No. 5 Gonzaga Saturday in Phoenix.