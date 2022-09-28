LUBBOCK, Texas – Tickets are now on sale for the Texas Tech Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which is Oct. 28 at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the program expected to begin at 6 p.m. that evening.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented this year by American State Bank, officially kicks off a weekend full of festivities on campus, leading into the Red Raiders’ home game the following day against Baylor.

Texas Tech will induct eight of its letterwinners, including two Red Raider football greats in Kevin Curtis and the late Tommy McVay, who will be enshrined into the Hall of Honor.

The 2022 class also features All-American golfer Oscar Floren, basketball greats Gene Knolle and Norman Reuther, an All-American pitcher in Matt Miller, Big 12 track and field champion Patience Knight and volleyball standout Chris Martin. All eight inductees will be represented in Lubbock for the ceremony and will be honored during the Baylor game.

Texas Tech will also formally induct Patrick Mahomes II into both the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor that weekend, both of which will take place during an on-field recognition presented by American State Bank during the Baylor game. Mahomes will be the eighth inductee into the prestigious Ring of Honor. The Kansas City Chiefs open date that weekend will allow Mahomes to be at the stadium for the ceremony.

Tickets are priced at $25 for singles, while tables of 10 can be purchased for only $200. Seats can be purchased online by visiting here.

