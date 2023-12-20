LUBBOCK, Texas– While the 2023 football season for Texas Tech has ended off on a strong note, all eyes are on the future of the Red Raiders and where the program will be heading.

Between seniors graduating, or players hitting the transfer portal, there are some gaps that are needing to be filled with both the offense and the defense. Those gaps will be getting filled with the 23 early signing day prospects that have signed with Texas Tech and will be enrolled in January 2024.

Head coach Joey McGuire comments on what he thinks people can expect looking at this new class, “I do think that one thing that you can see real quick on film was we signed a very athletic class, we signed an explosive class.”

He also gave some insight on how training will start come January.

“We were really excited to get these guys here our mid-year freshmen and our transfers will move in January 6, we’ll have a team meeting on January 9, and school starts January 10,” McGuire said. “So, we’ll be rolling early to start and getting ready for football school in February and spring football in March.”

Texas Tech Football won’t be kicking off until August, so coach McGuire will have more than enough time to figure out a recipe for success for the Red Raiders in their upcoming season.