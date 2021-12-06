Texas Tech hires Emmett Jones as WR coach and passing game coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced Monday that it hired Emmett Jones to join its football staff.

Jones will be the team’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He spent the last three seasons as Kansas’ wide receivers coach.

Jones was at Texas Tech from 2015-2017. For the final two years of that tenure he was the wide receivers coach.

Before moving up to the college ranks, he coached South Oak Cliff High School from 2012-2014.

Jones is the fifth member of Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech staff to be announced. He joins offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, running backs coach DeAndre Smith, secondary coach Josh Bookbinder and special teams coach Kenny Perry.