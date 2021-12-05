Texas Tech hires Lance Barilow as strength & conditioning coach

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Sunday morning the hiring of Lance Barilow as the new head strength and conditioning coach for the Red Raiders.

Barilow arrives in Lubbock following one season at Baylor where he served as the senior associate director of athletics performance with the football program. He concluded his tenure at Baylor Saturday with the Bears’ victory in the Big 12 Championship game.

“Lance will be another great addition to our staff,” McGuire said. “It was quickly apparent in our time together this past season at Baylor that he is ready to run his own strength and conditioning program. For those that believe I am high-energy, just wait until you meet Lance. He sets the bar in that category and will be a great resource for our student-athletes.”

Barilow has worked in the Big 12 Conference each of the past two seasons as he moved to Baylor after spending the 2020 season the as associate director of strength and conditioning at Kansas. Prior to Kansas, Barilow was on staff at LSU from 2016-19, rising from an intern to eventually being named the associate director of strength and conditioning for football in 2018. He also worked with beach volleyball and soccer during his tenure with the Tigers.

In addition to his role at the collegiate level, Barilow has four years of experience as a private sport performance coach in Wisconsin and Illinois. He holds National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) certifications.

Barilow is a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 2007-09 following a three-year career as a football letterwinner at Carroll College in Wisconsin. He completed his bachelor’s degree in exercise science in 2007 from the university. Barilow is married to the former Katie Raschka. The couple has three children, Brody, Lincoln and Braxson.

In addition to Barilow, Tech has made three other hires to its strength and conditioning staff with the addition of Brandyn Musgrave, also a member of the Baylor strength and conditioning staff, and the retention of both Brandon Lee and Owen Rogers. Both Musgrave and Lee will serve as assistant strength and conditioning coaches.

