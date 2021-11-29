Texas Tech hires SMU assistant Kenny Perry as special teams coordinator, associate head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced Monday that it hired Kenny Perry to be its assistant head coach and special teams coordinator.

Perry is the second member of new head coach Joey McGuire’s staff to be announced, joining offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie.

Perry spent the 2021 season as SMU’s special teams coordinator. He also coached for Kansas, TCU and the XFL’s Dallas Renegades, according to SMU’s website.

Before moving to the collegiate level, Perry was a high school coach from 1992-2012. He was the head coach at Sam Houston, Haltom City and Arlington Bowie.