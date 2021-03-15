Texas Tech hits back-to-back-to-back home runs to walk off UConn in 10th inning

LUBBOCK, Texas — With Texas Tech trailing by two runs going into the bottom of the 10th inning Monday, Red Raider hitters Nate Rombach, Cal Conley and Braxton Fulford hit three home runs in a row to pull out a 9-8, walk-off win over UConn.

The Huskies trailed 6-4 coming into the ninth inning, but rallied for two runs off TTU pitcher Chase Webster to tie the game. In the 10th, they scored two more off Brendan Girton to take the lead.

The Red Raiders answered with their unreal display of power, peppering Canton Avenue past the left field fence with baseballs. The win was Texas Tech’s 14th in a row after the team dropped its first three games of the season.

The Red Raiders hit five home runs on the day. The three 10th inning shots followed a second inning solo blast by Cody Masters and a three-run job by Dru Baker in the seventh. Baker posted eight hits, 10 runs and four stolen bases over the four-game weekend series.

Tim Tadlock reached deep into his bullpen to get the requisite 21 outs Monday, as many of his top pitching options had thrown in one of the series’ three earlier games. That includes Micah Dallas, Monday’s original projected starter, who was ruled unavailable after he pitched in relief Saturday.

Chase Hampton was deemed his replacement, but he went just three innings, leaving seven to a Texas Tech bullpen that had already given 11.2 innings in the series.

Tadlock used four freshman relievers to get from the fourth inning through the seventh, and they allowed two runs while doing so. He called on the sophomore Webster for a two-inning save, who only had only thrown 1.1 innings in his Texas Tech career coming into the game.

After a scoreless eighth inning, Webster allowed two runs to UConn in the ninth, tying the game up at 6-6. Girton came in to clean up Webster’s mess. With the go-ahead run on third base and one out, UConn tried a squeeze bunt to bring in the run, but Girton scooped the ball and deftly used his glove to flip the ball home and snuff out the bunt play.

The ninth inning was nothing new for Texas Tech’s young pitchers. They had to work their way out of trouble throughout the game.

Hampton was wild in the second inning, plunking two batters and walking in the first run of the game. But with the bases loaded and no one out he found the strike zone, allowing just one more run as he retired the next three hitters.

After pitching a smooth fourth inning, Brady LeJeune-DeAcutis got into some trouble in the fifth. The freshman lefty put two runners on before he gave way to Levi Wells. Wells walked the first batter he saw, and with the bases loaded he battled back from a 3-1 count to strike out UConn’s Erik Stock looking.

The Red Raiders trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, when Baker’s three-run home run put them ahead. They tacked on another run when Dylan Neuse became the first Red Raider since Zach Davis in 2014 to steal home plate.

It took late inning magic at the plate and some gutsy performances from young pitchers, but Texas Tech found a way to win for the 14th game in a row. Next, the Red Raiders have Big 12 play, with Oklahoma State coming to Lubbock for three games this weekend.