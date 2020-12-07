Texas Tech holds at No. 17 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders held onto the No. 17 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 3.

The team picked up two recent wins against Troy on Friday and Grambling State on Sunday.

The Red Raiders are 4-1 overall and 0-0 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Texas Tech’s next opponent is Abilene Christian on Wednesday (Dec. 9) at 6:00 p.m. The game will be played at United Supermarkets Arena.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State and Kansas round out the new top five for Week 3.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.