Texas Tech holds at No. 18 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders held on the No. 18 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 15.

The Red Raiders picked up another conference loss to No. 17 Oklahoma State last Monday, but reversed that loss with a win against No. 15 Texas on Saturday.



Texas Tech is 15-8 overall and 7-7 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

The Red Raiders will take on Texas Christian (TCU) on Tuesday (March 2) at 6:00 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.



This game was previously scheduled to have been played on February 18, but it was canceled due to inclement winter weather in Texas at the time.

Gonzaga, Michigan, Baylor, Illinois and Iowa round out the top five for Week 15.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.