LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech football hits the practice field for the first workout of training camp on Friday, but not before visting with the local media.

New head coach Matt Wells, his coordinators and select offensive and defensive players fielded questions from the media Thursday at the Sports Performance Center.

Texas Tech held its local media on Thursday.



Here is head coach Matt Wells' opening statement. pic.twitter.com/hmuovLEBrz — RedRaiderNation (@RedRaiderNation) August 2, 2019

The Red Raiders hold their first of 22 scheduled workouts on Friday as they prepare for the season opener against Montana State on August 31.