Texas Tech holds off Oklahoma 66-59

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 10:02 PM CST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 10:08 PM CST

Texas Tech keeps its perfect home record intact with Tuesday's 66- 59 win over No. 23 Oklahoma at United Supermarkets Arena.

Jarrett Culver registered his first double-double of the season with 23 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

The 8th-ranked Red Raiders went six minutes without a field goal late in the first half and trailed 35-31 at the break.

Brandone Francis sparked a second half run for the Red Raiders and put Texas Tech up 51-48 on a three-pointer with just under eight minutes to play.

Francis scored all eight of his points in the second half.

The Red Raiders (14-1, 3-0) continue Big 12 play against Texas at 1 p.m. Saturday in Austin.

