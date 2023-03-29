LUBBOCK, Texas – Fourteen Red Raiders participated in Texas Tech’s annual Pro Day event Wednesday at the Football Training Facility.

Scouts and team representatives from across the NFL were on hand as participants took part in timed drills, including the 40-ard dash, the 20-yard shuttle, and the three-cone drill, and they were also measured in the bench press and vertical jump.

Tyree Wilson was in attendance but did not participate in any drills Wednesday as he continues to recover from an injury that kept him out of the final three games of the 2022 season.

Wilson is projected as a potential top-10 selection when the NFL Draft begins on April 27 from Union Station in Kansas City. Wilson said on Wednesday he plans on attending the draft.

Full unofficial results from Pro Day are located below.

Name Vertical Bench Broad Jump 40-Yard Dash

Seth Collins 29.0 — 9-4 4.75

Adrian Frye 32.5 11 9-11 4.67

Jonathan Garibay* — — — —

Nelson Mbanasor 31.0 — 9-8 4.75

Krishon Merriweather 35.0 23 10-0 4.9

Dimitri Moore 33.5 22 9-8 4.84

Gabe Oladipo 28.5 29 9-2 4.97

SaRodorick Thompson — — — 4.65

Chadarius Townsend 37.5 21 10-9 4.44

Marquis Waters 37.5 21 10-0 4.58

Tyree Wilson — — — —

Trey Wolff* — — — —

Weston Wright 22.5 26 8-1 5.65

* participated in only kicking drills