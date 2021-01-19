Texas Tech-Iowa State game set for Saturday postponed

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard talks to Avery Benson (21) and Nimari Burnett (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 12 Texas Tech’s game against Iowa State slated for Saturday has been postponed, Iowa State announced Tuesday.

The Big 12 will work with Texas Tech and Iowa State to reschedule the game.

The Cyclones have not played since January 9 and have paused their program due to COVID-19 protocols.

Iowa State’s last game was a 91-64 loss to Texas Tech in Ames. The rematch Saturday was going to be in Lubbock.

Texas Tech’s Wednesday game against TCU was also postponed after TCU coach Jamie Dixon tested positive for COVID-19.

The Red Raiders’ next game is now Monday, January 25 at No. 14 West Virginia.