LAWRENCE, Kansas — The Big 12 announced the kickoff time and channel for Texas Tech’s game against Kansas October 16.

The teams will play at 3:00 p.m., and the game will be shown on ESPN+. This means that the game will not be shown on a cable TV channel. Fans hoping to watch must get an ESPN+ subscription.

The Red Raiders are 4-1 on the season after a win at West Virginia Saturday. Kansas is 1-4.