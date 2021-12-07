Texas Tech knocks off No. 13 Tennessee 57-52 in overtime at MSG

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives past Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

LUBBOCK, Texas — It wasn’t pretty, but Mark Adams has his first signature win as Texas Tech’s head coach.

In a defensive battle that featured a boatload of missed shots, the Red Raiders knocked off No. 13 Tennessee 57-52 in overtime in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden

The two teams went more than eight minutes without scoring a basket from the field late in the second half before Red Raider forward Bryson Williams broke the drought with a dunk.

Texas Tech led late in regulation, but Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James made a game-tying 3-pointer with 31 seconds after a Terrence Shannon Jr. missed free throw to send the game to overtime.

Shannon rebounded from his missed free throw in overtime, making a tough runner and a pull-up jump shot in overtime to corral the win for the Red Raiders.

Rebounding was something Shannon did well all night, recording 12 boards to go along with his game-high 18 points. It was the second double-double of his career and two teammates joined him with double-digit boards: Kevin McCullar had 10 and Daniel Batcho gathered 11.

Mark Adams leaned on the freshman Batcho for 26 minutes, including important ones down the stretch. Batcho’s size was useful against Tennessee’s sixth-year big man John Fulkerson and he scrapped for loose balls to create extra possessions for Tech.

There were plenty of rebounds to go around with the game’s cold shooting. Texas Tech shot just 31.1 percent from the field and Tennessee shot 16.8. The Volunteers missed 34 of the 40 3-pointers they attempted. In total, the teams combined for 101 boards.

The ugly offensive performance was synopsized by a sequence in which Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James lost his balance while cruising towards the rim for a wide open dunk and missed a shot.

The Red Raiders made life tough for Tennessee’s star freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler in the first half, forcing him into four turnovers and holding him to two points. Chandler stands just 6-foot-1 and Texas Tech’s lengthy defenders gave him little room to operate. Chandler had seven points in the second half, but did not impact the game as much as he typically does.

Tennessee’s two stars — Chandler and Uruguayan sharpshooter Santaigo Vescovi — shot 7-27 and scored nine points apiece.

The Volunteers played airtight defense as well, so Shannon looked to push the ball in transition for easy points. He scored six on fastbreaks in the first half, helping the Red Raiders build a 29-25 lead at halftime. The team managed just two transition points in the second half when its offense dried up.

The game was Texas Tech’s third in Madison Square Garden in the last four seasons. The Red Raiders lost a hard-fought game to a Zion Williamson-led Duke team in 2018 and knocked off No. 1 Louisville in 2019.

The win was a necessary bounceback for the Red Raiders, who were coming off their first loss of the season, a 72-68 defeat at the hands of Providence last Wednesday. The victory over Tennessee wasn’t beautiful, and Texas Tech will need to play significantly better offense ones Big 12 play comes around, but the team fought hard and knocked off one the nation’s top teams.