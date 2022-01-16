Texas Tech lands commitment from UT-Martin OL transfer Michael Shanahan

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tennessee-Martin offensive line transfer Michael Shanahan announced Sunday that he will transfer to Texas Tech.

Shanahan started for UT-Martin in each of the last two seasons and was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team in 2021.

The Orlando, FL native reported offers from Oklahoma State, Kansas, Louisiana Tech and other schools after entering the transfer portal.

He joins New Mexico transfer Cade Briggs and Oklahoma State transfer Monroe Mills as offensive linemen that Joey McGuire brought in through the portal this offseason.