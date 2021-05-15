Texas Tech lands Florida State transfer Sardaar Calhoun

Florida State’s Sardaar Calhoun (24) is defended by UNC-Greensboro’s A.J. McGinnis (2) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Florida State transfer Sardaar Calhoun is the latest addition to Texas Tech’s men’s basketball roster.

The 6-foot-6 guard announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Twitter Saturday.

Texas Tech it is baby 🔴⚫️🔴⚫️🔴 #Wreckem — Daar (@khadircalhoun) May 15, 2021

Calhoun scored 5.3 points per game in 2020-21, his lone season with the Seminoles. He went to Florida State after two seasons at Missouri State University – West Plains.

The Tappahannock, VA native is an adept 3-point shooter; he converted 39.7 percent of his looks from beyond the arc last season.

Mark Adams has now added seven new players to Texas Tech’s roster since taking over as head coach. In addition to Calhoun, here are the others: