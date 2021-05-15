Texas Tech lands Florida State transfer Sardaar Calhoun

LUBBOCK, Texas — Florida State transfer Sardaar Calhoun is the latest addition to Texas Tech’s men’s basketball roster.
The 6-foot-6 guard announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Twitter Saturday.
Calhoun scored 5.3 points per game in 2020-21, his lone season with the Seminoles. He went to Florida State after two seasons at Missouri State University – West Plains.
The Tappahannock, VA native is an adept 3-point shooter; he converted 39.7 percent of his looks from beyond the arc last season.
Mark Adams has now added seven new players to Texas Tech’s roster since taking over as head coach. In addition to Calhoun, here are the others:
- East Los Angeles College forward KJ Allen
- Trinity Christian HS (Lubbock) guard Ethan Duncan
- Dallas Baptist guard Chandler Jacobs
- Winthrop guard Adonis Arms
- Hampton guard Davion Warren
- Louisiana guard Mylik Wilson