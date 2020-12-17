Texas Tech lands four on All-Big 12 First Team

On Thursday, the Big 12 revealed its postseason football awards, including the 2020 All-Big 12 teams. Four Red Raiders found their way onto the first team, the first time that has happened in over a decade.

Earned it. 💪



Congratulations to our guys for being named First Team All-Big 12, our most selections since 2005❗️ pic.twitter.com/rvjQvDSlHZ — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 17, 2020

Junior offensive lineman Jack Anderson, sophomore wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, sophomore punter Austin McNamara and senior Zech McPhearson were all featured on the conference’s first-team. Junior offensive lineman Dawson Deaton was a second-team selection.

Congrats to our guy @dawson_deaton for being named Second Team All-Big 12❗️#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/kw7h2DQzDM — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 17, 2020

The last time four Red Raiders were named to the All-Big 12 First Team was 2005 when Taurean Henderson, Jarret Hicks, Dwayne Slay and Joel Filani all made it.

Tech also had 10 players that were chosen as honorable mention selections as well for receiving at least one vote.