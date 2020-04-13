Texas Tech lands Wichita State transfer Jamarius Burton

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Wichita State guard Jamarius Burton is transferring to Texas Tech, he announced on Monday.

Burton hails from Charlotte, North Carolina originally. He played two seasons for the Shockers and will be a junior when he becomes eligible at Texas Tech.

Burton did not graduate Wichita State, so he will have to sit for a year before he can play at Texas Tech, unless he is granted an eligibility waiver.

He averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last year for the Shockers in 27.1 minutes. As a freshman, he averaged 6.0 points per game.

Burton was highly sought after as a transfer, choosing the Red Raiders over Marquette, Ohio State, Seton Hall and Xavier.