LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle will enter the transfer portal, he announced Sunday.

Bouyer-Randle spent the last two seasons with the Red Raiders after coming from Michigan State.

He said he would spend his last season of eligibility in Lubbock if he could but “due to organizational decisions out of my control” he would transfer.

In his two years at Texas Tech, he totaled 50 tackles, six passes defended and a sack.