LUBBOCK, Texas — One of Texas Tech’s key contributors up front will return for next season.

Offensive lineman Jack Anderson announced on Twitter Saturday that he will forgo the NFL Draft to play his senior season in Lubbock.

Anderson missed most of the 2019 season with an injury. In 2018, he was named to the Big 12’s First Team as a guard.

He will certainly provide a boost to the Red Raider offense next season.