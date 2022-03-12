KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Texas Tech’s quest for its first Big 12 Championship title ended Saturday when the No. 3 Red Raiders lost the tournament’s title game 74-65 to No. 1 Kansas.

The teams played a tight game throughout, but Kansas held Texas Tech to four points between the eight-minute and one-minute marks in the second half, gradually building a double-digit lead.

Kansas used a complete scoring effort to get the victory — five Jayhawks scored double-digit points. Big man David McCormack led the team with 18 points and gathered 11 rebounds.

Texas Tech shot a better percentage from the field than Kansas, made as many 3-pointers and grabbed more offensive rebounds. The Jayhawks gained their edge on the free throw line. Kansas shot 32 free throws to Texas Tech’s 13. McCormack and Christian Braun got to the line nine times each and both made eight.

When the Red Raiders did get to the line, they did not shoot the ball well. They made just six of 13 free throw attempts. Bryson Williams, Clarence Nadolny and Marcus Santos-Silva each missed both of their free throw attempts.

Williams led Texas Tech in scoring with 17 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. was second with 14, including three 3-pointers in the first half.

The two teams played a competitive first half that finished with the Jayhawks leading 37-36. Marcus Santos-Silva came off the bench for four baskets in addition to Shannon’s three 3-pointers.

Texas Tech will next await its seed and destination for the NCAA Tournament. That will be revealed in the NCAA’s Selection Sunday show.