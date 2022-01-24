Texas Tech loses UT transfer Joshua Moore to SMU

Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore (6) hauls in a touchdown pass in front of Oklahoma cornerback Latrell McCutchin (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas — Texas Tech lost a commitment from University of Texas transfer Joshua Moore Monday. Moore announced on Twitter that he would instead play at SMU.

Moore played wide receiver for the Longhorns from 2018-2021. In 2020, he led the team with 30 catches, 472 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

He entered the transfer portal in November and committed to Texas Tech December 23.

Out of Yoakum High School, Moore was rated a four-star prospect by 247 Sports. He signed with the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and many other offers.