Texas Tech makes top 5 for No. 1 2021 prospect Jonathan Kuminga

Congolese basketball player Jonathan Kuminga is seen during practice at Patrick School, in Hillside New Jersey on December 24, 2019. (Photo by Thomas URBAIN / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS URBAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The top basketball prospect in the class of 2021 is down to five options for the next stage of his career, and Texas Tech is one of them.

Jonathan Kuminga, who is ranked as the best 2021 prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, announced Friday that Texas Tech, Duke, Kentucky, Auburn and the NBA G-League are the five options he’s considering after high school.

Kuminga originally hails from the Democratic Republic of Congo, just like current Texas Tech forward Joel Ntambwe. He moved to the United States in 2016 and currently attends The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey.

Kuminga is a 6’8″, 205-pound forward with long arms, ball-handling ability and excellent athleticism: perfect for modern basketball. He has discussed reclassifying to be part of the 2020 class, and said on the High School Basketball Happenings podcast that there is a 50 percent chance of it happening.

Chris Beard has turned around Texas Tech’s recruiting since arriving, securing commitments from highly-rated prospects such as Jahmi’us Ramsey and Nimari Burnett. Landing Kuminga would solidify Texas Tech’s place as a contender for the cream of the recruiting crop each year, and make the Red Raiders an instant contender for whichever season he arrives on campus.