Texas Tech MBB Chief of Staff Tim MacAllister leaves for Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Georgia — Texas Tech men’s basketball’s Chief of Staff Tim MacAllister has taken an assistant coach job at Georgia Southern, following Brian Burg from Lubbock to Statesboro.

Burg was named Georgia Southern’s head coach on March 29 after serving as an assistant at Texas Tech for two seasons.

The school announced MacAllister’s hire on Monday. MacAllister, former SMU assistant Shawn Forrest, and former Northern Kentucky assistant Chris Shumate will make up Burg’s staff.

MacAllister served as Texas Tech’s Chief of Staff for the past two seasons. Before that, he worked at Creighton. He served in the US Air National Guard from 2007-2013, according to Texas Tech’s website.

In 2019, he was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ 30-Under-30 Team, which names 30 of the most impressive basketball coaches younger than 30.