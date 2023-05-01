LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s and women’s tennis are headed to the postseason once again.

The No. 31 Red Raiders head to the Columbus regional as the 2-seed and face 3-seed Louisville in the first round. The other side of the bracket features 1-seed Ohio State and 4-seed East Tennessee State.

It’s the fifth-consecutive postseason appearance for the Red Raiders.

Nexstar

The Lady Raiders are making their 11th straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. They are the 3-seed in the Durham Regional and open with 2-seed UCLA in the first round. Top-seed Duke faces William & Mary.

The first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament are May 5-7.