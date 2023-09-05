LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball will begin the Grant McCasland era against Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 8 at United Supermarkets Arena.

The team announced the non-conference schedule on Tuesday, which includes 13 games with eight at home, one away, and four neutral-court contests with three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

2023-24 non-conference schedule:

Texas A&M-Commerce (Nov. 8)

San Jose State (Nov. 12)

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 16)

Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 22-24)

at Butler (Nov. 30)

Omaha (Dec. 6)

Oral Roberts (Dec. 12)

Vanderbilt in Fort Worth (Dec. 16)

UTA (Dec. 21)

Sam Houston (Dec. 28)

North Alabama (Jan. 1, 2024)

Television designations and game times will be announced when available. The Big 12 schedule will be announced at a later date.