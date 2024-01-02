LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech men’s basketball leads stunning win against North Alabama 57-85. Making them now 11-2 and 8-0 at home.

Pop Issacs with another great game, 21 points, and 6-12 from the field. Also, Chance McMillian with an impressive showing, coming off the bench with 16 points, and 6-10 from the field.

The Red Raiders are now entering conference play, taking on the #20 Texas Longhorns at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on January 6, 2024.

