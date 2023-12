LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech men’s basketball continues to show stellar progress as they beat Sam Houston 96-60.

The star of the show, Pop Issacs showing his dominance on the court with a career high of 28 points, 4 assist, and 3 blocks.

This win takes the Red Raiders to 10-2, and 7-0 at home. This win also puts the Red Raiders on a 5-game winning streak.

The Red Raiders next game will be against the North Alabama Lions on New Years Day at 1:00 p.m.